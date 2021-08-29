Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,574 shares of company stock worth $6,877,368. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 611,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,431. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.