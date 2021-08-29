easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

