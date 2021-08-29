easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

