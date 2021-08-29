Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 51,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vinci has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

