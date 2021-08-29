Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Kellogg comprises 3.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of K traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 1,776,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

