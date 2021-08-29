AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.96. The stock had a trading volume of 471,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

