AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 612 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.82. 4,576,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,067. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.