Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,215. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18.

