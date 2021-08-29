Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the July 29th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 390,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

