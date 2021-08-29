Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 143.8% in August

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
