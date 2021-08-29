Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 143.8% in August

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

