AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Up 149.1% in August

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the July 29th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 46,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,885. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

