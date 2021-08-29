Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $206,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000.

BOCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

