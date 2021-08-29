Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 235,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.78. 10,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

