Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CODYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 122,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,460. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

