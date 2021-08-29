$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

TH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 75,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,157. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

