Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

SEM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 763,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

