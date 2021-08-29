Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,993,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $100,504,655. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

