Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 5,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

