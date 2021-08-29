Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

