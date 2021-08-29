Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $801,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,972 shares of company stock worth $10,808,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

