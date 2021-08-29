Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,225 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises about 2.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 200,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 182,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,186. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

