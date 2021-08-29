Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,538 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $355,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

