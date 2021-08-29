Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 387,920 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $385,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.