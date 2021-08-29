Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $1.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the highest is $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 340,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.