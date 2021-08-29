$16.50 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,903. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.