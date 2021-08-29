$16.50 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million.
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,903. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
