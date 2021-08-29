Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,029. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

