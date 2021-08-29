Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,029. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
