Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in August

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRUNF. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

DRUNF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

