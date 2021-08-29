Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$18.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

