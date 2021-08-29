Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 175 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Mills by 285.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 2,878,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,099. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.