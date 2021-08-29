Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $272,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

