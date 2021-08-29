Rhumbline Advisers Has $205.13 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $205,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 3,590,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

