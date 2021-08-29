Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

