Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 115,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

