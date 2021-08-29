TigerCash Hits Market Capitalization of $867,787.37 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $867,787.37 and $5.78 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.