Dynamite Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $209,931.49 and approximately $124,343.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,981 coins and its circulating supply is 389,604 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

