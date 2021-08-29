Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.

Shares of UCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 66,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.