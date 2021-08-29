Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of JWEL stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.44. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

