Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $88.76. 254,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

