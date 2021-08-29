BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 74,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.