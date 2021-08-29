FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,583 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.