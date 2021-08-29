Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109,878 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $587,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

