MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 29th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MC Endeavors stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,448. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
MC Endeavors Company Profile
