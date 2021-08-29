MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 29th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MC Endeavors stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,448. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Get MC Endeavors alerts:

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc engages in producing, distributing, and monetizing online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was founded by Theodore C. Mees, Sr. in 1969 and is headquartered in Dana Point, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.