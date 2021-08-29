Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE CINR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996. The stock has a market cap of $249.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

