Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.0% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

