Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

