Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,306,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.