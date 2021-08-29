Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

