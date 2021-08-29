Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. 273,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

