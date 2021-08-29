Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 140,219 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,219 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 908,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,432. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

