Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 653,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

