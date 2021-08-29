Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

DSGN stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,591. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $638,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

